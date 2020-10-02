Kapalua Fire 100% Contained, Burn Area Monitoring Continues

October 2, 2020, 2:07 PM HST · Updated October 2, 2:07 PM
0 Comments
A fire that started on Wednesday morning in the brush above the Kapalua Airport has blackened an estimated 550 acres and is now 100 percent contained as of noon today, according to Maui fire officials.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said personnel will continue monitoring the burn area.

The fire started at 10:57 a.m., mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

During the firefighting operations, personnel from the nearby water treatment plant mauka of the airport were evacuated on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    PC: Michelle Runion Martinez (9.30.20)

    Kapalua fire (Sept. 30, 2020) PC: Paul Karanik

    Kapalua brush fire (9.30.20) PC: Spike Fuqua

    Kapalua brush fire (9.30.20) PC: Gary Morgan.

    Kapalua brush fire (9.30.20) PC: Gary Morgan.

