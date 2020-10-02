Kula Home Fire Believed to be Accidental, Portable Gas Cooking Stove Left On

October 2, 2020
A two-story Kula home sustained major damage in a structure fire reported Thursday afternoon on Naʻalae Road.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, cause by a portable gas cooking stove left on inside the home.  According to department reports, the structure is believed to be used as office space and no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, and was extinguished by 5:18 p.m.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 5, Engine 13 and Hazmat 10

Damage estimates were not available at last report.  Extensive damage was reported to the second story and roof of the structure.

