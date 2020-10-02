Mayor Michael Victorino announced today the reopening of additional businesses in Maui County, effective Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The County of Maui has updated its Public Health Emergency Rules, which have been reviewed and approved by the Governor, to include the business reopenings.

The reopenings include:

Movie Theaters – Allowed to reopen after receiving written authorization from the Office of the Mayor.

– Allowed to reopen after receiving written authorization from the Office of the Mayor. Bowling Alleys – Must follow restrictions/guidance by the United States Bowling Congress or a similar entity.

– Must follow restrictions/guidance by the United States Bowling Congress or a similar entity. Commercial Event Operators – Includes restrictions/guidelines for outdoor events such as lūʻau events and weddings.

Other rule changes include:

Ocean-related Competitions – Competition organizers will need to comply with all required permits and COVID-19 response plans. However, pool swimming competitions will remain on hold.

– Competition organizers will need to comply with all required permits and COVID-19 response plans. However, pool swimming competitions will remain on hold. Outdoor County Courts – County courts such as tennis and basketball courts, will be open until 8:00 p.m. County parks and beach parks will remain open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.Specific guidance for commercial event operators is included in the County’s updated rules. Nightclubs and concert halls remain closed, and any requests for variation from the rules must be approved by the County of Maui.

Commercial event operator rules include:

Outdoor venues only.

Under supervision of professional event planners or venues.

Maximum 100 persons, including staff.

Table seating required, with max 10 persons per table.

Food and beverage service must comply with requirements for restaurants/bars.

Musicians may perform, but no more than 10 on stage and must maintain physical distancing.

“For the last two weeks, Maui County has averaged less than one case per 100,000 people, and we have just 16 active cases in isolation,” Mayor Victorino said. “These are very encouraging numbers and much of it is thanks to our residents and community for wearing their masks, avoiding large gatherings and keeping physical distance. We will need everyone’s continued effort to keep our cases down and push our local economic recovery.”