Throughout the month of September 2020, Maui police say information was obtained that several individuals overdosed on a blue pill believed to be oxycodone. The blue pills were suspected to be laced with fentanyl, according to Maui police.

During an investigation, on Oct. 2, 2020, more than 400 blue pills stamped “M30” were recovered from an adult male. A presumptive laboratory test revealed that the blue pill stamped “M30” are fentanyl and there is no indication of oxycodone. The investigation is ongoing and there is not further information at this time.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid and (80-100) times more potent than morphine. These counterfeit pills are believed to be supplied by Mexican Cartels and look identical to prescription medication. The blue pills are also known as “K9”.

Based on tests conducted nationwide by the DEA in 2019, DEA found that 27% of these counterfeit pills contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

Caution Statement:

There are more than 500 fentanyl pills that are unaccounted for and believed to be on Maui. It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to be fatal.