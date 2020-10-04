There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

