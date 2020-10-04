October 04, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 4, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 4, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
