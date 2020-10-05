The PGA Tour has opened volunteer registration for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions event on Maui. The PGA Tour’s annual event will return to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 6 to 10, 2021 and will follow safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say volunteers are an integral part of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and make it possible to conduct a world-class tournament by devoting time, talent and passion to help run all aspects of the event. The event has served as one of the premier marketing vehicles for the state, showcasing the beauty of the islands via 70+ hours of television programming throughout the world to millions of viewers.

The event also provides significant community and charitable impact for Maui’s worthy non-profits. With the help of our sponsors, resort and community partners, and our volunteers the tournament has raised more than $7 million since 1999.

All registered volunteers are expected to abide by basic safety guidelines, PGA TOUR social-distancing protocols and PPE requirements as well as protocols set in place by Hawaiʻi state and county government officials.

Volunteers working five shifts or more receive two uniform shirts, one cap and one tournament pin, one, clear tote, one parking lot pass, shift meals and one complimentary round of golf at The Bay Course (restrictions apply). To adhere to local and state health guidelines, additional volunteer appreciation items will be distributed throughout tournament week in lieu of a volunteer party.

There are various fields that prospective volunteers can be grouped, including On-Course Marshal, SHOTLINK (includes both walking scorer and laser operator), Admissions and Information, On-Course Transportation, Supply and Product Distribution and Guest Services.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions encourages individuals who feel they can comply with safety regulations, especially local and part-time residents, to register to volunteer or visit SentryTournamentOfChampions. com and click volunteer. For any questions, please call 808-665-5413 or email Amanda Wolf at [email protected].