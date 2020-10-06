The County of Maui, Department of Management announced the launch of a free transportation shuttle service to Wailuku Town, starting Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The free shuttle service called, “Da Bee,” features two brand-new, 22-seater vehicles. The shuttles are both low-emission, ADA accessible and include seat belts. The service is part of the County’s mitigation efforts to reduce traffic during the Wailuku Town Improvement Project.

Employees who work in Wailuku can park for free at the Maui Lani Safeway and catch Da Bee shuttles to various “flower” stops in Wailuku. Residents in the Kehalani area can also hop on board for a quick ride to work and other stops in town.

“We encourage employees who work in Wailuku to start riding Da Bee, and enjoy these brand new, air-conditioned shuttle buses,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Not only will these shuttles take you safely and comfortably to your destination, but it’s also a great opportunity to get a head start on riding this convenient mode of transportation as Wailuku prepares for construction of the new parking structure.

“We want to mahalo Maui Lani Safeway and the Weinberg Foundation for partnering with us to provide this free and accessible shuttle for our community.”

Two separate routes are available. Shuttles stops are marked by hexagon bus signs and colorful sidewalk stickers featuring Native Hawaiian flowers: Nau, ʻŌhiʻa Lehua, ‘Ilima, and Ma‘o.

The Da Bee shuttle schedule is as follows (subject to change):

ROUTE A (parking at Safeway):

6 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Leaves Safeway parking lot, arrives at stops every 15 minutes

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Arrives at stops every 30 minutes

3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Arrives at stops every 15 minutes

6 p.m.: Returns to Safeway parking lot, route ends

ROUTE B (convenient stops in Wailuku):

6:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Arrives every 15 minutes

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Arrives every 30 minutes

3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Arrives every 15 minutes

6 p.m.: Bus ends at Ma‘o Stop on Kemole Street (near Kehalani Makai Pkwy), route ends

The shuttles are powered by Polynesian Adventure and will be cleaned and disinfected after each route.

For information on Da Bee shuttle schedules, route maps, and the Rider Survey Form, visit www.WailukuLive.com/dabee.

*To celebrate the launch of Da Bee, riders who complete a short online survey during the month of October will receive a free lunch tote. Complete the survey by visiting the link provided above.

