Mo‘omomi Fire on Moloka‘i Likely Accidentally Sparked by Overheated Vehicle

October 6, 2020, 2:38 PM HST · Updated October 6, 2:38 PM
A brush fire in Moʻomomi on Molokaʻi came within 50 feet of a home before being brought under control on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire burned a total of 10 acres and is believed to have been accidentally started by a vehicle that had overheated.

The fire was reported at 2:03 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.  Fire crews had the fire 100% contained by 2:54 p. m. and extinguished by 5:12 p.m.

Crews responding to the scene included Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4.

