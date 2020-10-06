A brush fire in Moʻomomi on Molokaʻi came within 50 feet of a home before being brought under control on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire burned a total of 10 acres and is believed to have been accidentally started by a vehicle that had overheated.

The fire was reported at 2:03 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Fire crews had the fire 100% contained by 2:54 p. m. and extinguished by 5:12 p.m.

Crews responding to the scene included Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4.