Mo‘omomi Fire on Moloka‘i Likely Accidentally Sparked by Overheated VehicleOctober 6, 2020, 2:38 PM HST · Updated October 6, 2:38 PM 0 Comments
‹
›×
A brush fire in Moʻomomi on Molokaʻi came within 50 feet of a home before being brought under control on Monday afternoon.
Fire officials say the fire burned a total of 10 acres and is believed to have been accidentally started by a vehicle that had overheated.
SPONSORED VIDEO
The fire was reported at 2:03 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Fire crews had the fire 100% contained by 2:54 p. m. and extinguished by 5:12 p.m.
Crews responding to the scene included Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4.