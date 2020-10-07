Mayor Michael Victorino is requesting support from the Governor, visitor industry and businesses to urge transpacific travelers to voluntarily take a second test after they arrive in Maui County, under the State’s pre-travel testing program.

Earlier this week, Mayor Victorino’s request for a mandatory post-arrival test for transpacific travelers starting Oct. 15, was denied by the Governor.

“The State has made it clear that they want to move forward with the pre-travel testing program, without the second test,” Mayor Victorino said. “Many of our businesses and working families are struggling, so we are moving forward with the transpacific program. However, we need to do everything we can to protect our citizens, healthcare resources and especially high-risk populations. We look forward to learning more from the State on the development of its contact tracing app and surveillance testing plan for travelers.”

Mayor Victorino has also requested that Maui County residents traveling solely between Maui, Molokai and Lanai would not be subject to quarantine or the pre-travel testing program.

SPONSORED VIDEO

If the request is granted, residents traveling within Maui County would not have to quarantine for 14 days. However, this rule would not apply if any portion of their trip is outside Maui County, such as connecting flights through Oahu or Big Island.

“With our case numbers consistently low and many of our Molokai and Lanai residents needing to travel to Maui for resources and services, this change would be a great help for our community,” Mayor Victorino said.

The County of Maui has also requested that interisland travelers be allowed to participate in the pre-travel testing program that starts on Oct. 15. This would allow interisland travelers to be exempt from quarantine if they provide a negative test within 72 hours prior to their departure. Children under the age of 5 would not have to get tested.

Limited quarantine exemptions for critical infrastructure (CISA) functions and essential medical appointments would also continue with requests submitted to the counties.

“If the State is going to allow transpacific travelers the opportunity to avoid quarantine by testing negative, our Hawaii residents should at least have the same opportunity when traveling to other counties,” Mayor Victorino said. “Many of our residents have asked to be included in the program so they can visit family on other islands, which would boost our Kama`aina economy.”

Any traveler whose pre-departure test result is not available at the time of arrival, must quarantine at their place of lodging until their negative result is submitted and verified by the State. Travelers awaiting their pre-travel test results may stay at a hotel, motel, short-term rental, Bed & Breakfasts or transient-vacation rental as their place of quarantine.

Travelers who receive a positive test result must immediately report to the Maui District Health Office and follow all directions from the State Department of Health. Travelers would also bear all costs related to their testing, lodging and any associated care.