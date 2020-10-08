The Makawao History Museum will not be re-opening its physical location at 3643 Baldwin Avenue according to an announcement issued today.

The Museum’s board decided to take this time to step back and reorganize while they continue to maintain the organization’s nonprofit status.

“The Makawao History Museum continues to stand by its mission to promote the history of upcountry Maui. Our social media and updated website (www.makawaomuseum.org) will remain active and integrative along with merchandise for sale and a convenient link for your donation,” the organization reports.

The organization said the decision was “due to the current situation in these times.”

“We send our sincerest gratitude to the community for your participation, collaboration and support in our organization over the last seven years. We look forward to your continued support as we move forward,” according to Museum announcement.