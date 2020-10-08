Makawao History Museum to Close Physical Location

October 8, 2020, 4:22 PM HST · Updated October 8, 4:22 PM
1 Comment
×

A view of the Makawao History Museum’s Kitada’s Kau Kau Korner Restaurant exhibit. PC: file photo via Makawao History Museum.

The Makawao History Museum will not be re-opening its physical location at 3643 Baldwin Avenue according to an announcement issued today.

The Museum’s board decided to take this time to step back and reorganize while they continue to maintain the organization’s nonprofit status.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The Makawao History Museum continues to stand by its mission to promote the history of upcountry Maui. Our social media and updated website (www.makawaomuseum.org) will remain active and integrative along with merchandise for sale and a convenient link for your donation,” the organization reports.

The organization said the decision was “due to the current situation in these times.”

“We send our sincerest gratitude to the community for your participation, collaboration and support in our organization over the last seven years. We look forward to your continued support as we move forward,” according to Museum announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing