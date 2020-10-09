90-Day Extension Authorized for Deferral of 10% Penalty on Maui Real Property Taxes Due Aug. 20, 2020October 9, 2020, 8:49 AM HST · Updated October 9, 8:49 AM 2 Comments
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has authorized a 90-day extension, now to Nov. 19, 2020, for the deferral of the 10 percent penalty for Real Property Taxes that was due on Aug. 20, 2020, because of the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the deferral provides taxpayers from Aug. 20 to Nov. 19, 2020, to make payments without penalty. But, they are encouraged to pay their bills on time, as usual, to avoid the standard 1 percent monthly interest charge for unpaid balances after Aug. 31st. Previously, Mayor Victorino had granted a 60-day extension.
“I hope this additional time will help our community cope with the financial impacts of COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said. “We want to make sure our residents and businesses aren’t penalized for not being able to pay the full amount immediately due to financial hardship.”
Tax penalty deferral details:
- The deferral only impacts taxes due on Aug. 20, 2020
- Taxpayers are now allowed to spread out payments from Aug. 20 through Nov. 19, 2020
- All taxes due on Aug. 20 must be paid in full by Nov. 19 to avoid penalty
- 1 percent interest on unpaid balances after Aug. 20 will not be waived; it will accrue monthly on Sept. 1, Oct. 1 and Nov. 1
- Any outstanding balance owed as of Nov. 20, 2020, will be assessed the 10 percent penalty
*Note: Under the Maui County Code, the Director of Finance is allowed extensions of only up to 90 days. So, there will be no further extensions.
Deferred payments may be sent to:
County of Maui
Department of Finance
Treasury Division
Real Property Tax Collection
70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Suite A-18
Kahului, HI 96732
The Real Property Tax Collections Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (808) 270-7697. More information is available at www.mauipropertytax.com
Scroll Down to Read 2 Comments