Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has authorized a 90-day extension, now to Nov. 19, 2020, for the deferral of the 10 percent penalty for Real Property Taxes that was due on Aug. 20, 2020, because of the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the deferral provides taxpayers from Aug. 20 to Nov. 19, 2020, to make payments without penalty. But, they are encouraged to pay their bills on time, as usual, to avoid the standard 1 percent monthly interest charge for unpaid balances after Aug. 31st. Previously, Mayor Victorino had granted a 60-day extension.

“I hope this additional time will help our community cope with the financial impacts of COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said. “We want to make sure our residents and businesses aren’t penalized for not being able to pay the full amount immediately due to financial hardship.”

Tax penalty deferral details:

The deferral only impacts taxes due on Aug. 20, 2020



Taxpayers are now allowed to spread out payments from Aug. 20 through Nov. 19, 2020

All taxes due on Aug. 20 must be paid in full by Nov. 19 to avoid penalty

1 percent interest on unpaid balances after Aug. 20 will not be waived; it will accrue monthly on Sept. 1, Oct. 1 and Nov. 1

Any outstanding balance owed as of Nov. 20, 2020, will be assessed the 10 percent penalty

*Note: Under the Maui County Code, the Director of Finance is allowed extensions of only up to 90 days. So, there will be no further extensions.

Deferred payments may be sent to:

County of Maui

Department of Finance

Treasury Division

Real Property Tax Collection

70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Suite A-18

Kahului, HI 96732

The Real Property Tax Collections Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (808) 270-7697. More information is available at www.mauipropertytax.com