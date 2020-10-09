Mahi Pono presents4 its first annual Fall Harvest on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say this drive-through festival will provide the Maui community with a safe, ‘ohana-friendly way to celebrate Mahi Pono’s first fall harvest while recognizing the work of Imua Family Services.

The Fall Harvest will be held at the Yokouchi Family Estate at the entrance from the lower gate on Koele Street.

“The past seven months have been an extremely challenging time for our community, especially the keiki, and we wanted to create a fun activity for families to participate in fall traditions like picking out a pumpkin to carve and trick-or-treating,” said Shan Tsutsui, senior vice president of operations for Mahi Pono. “We also wanted to make this event a benefit for Imua Family Services in recognition of the outstanding work they continue to do each and every day. Their work is essential in supporting children and their families, especially during these times.”

Mahi Pono’s Fall Harvest will be set up as a drive-through festival:

Station #1: Visitors will drive through “trick-or-treat” stations. Keiki are encouraged to come dressed in costume and will be able to receive candy directly from their vehicle.

Station #2: Pick-up of preordered pumpkins to take home and carve for Halloween. The first 200 people who purchase pumpkins will receive a free carving kit. Pumpkins will cost $10 with net proceeds benefiting Imua Family Services.

Station #3: Pick-up of preordered product boxes featuring farm-fresh produce. Additional products available at this station will include Maui Cattle Company’s 5 pound ground beef, 5 pound papaya box, potato chips and farm-sourced honey.

Online preorders of pumpkins, produce, beef and other products are highly encouraged at PulehunuiFarmMarket.com. A limited supply of these items will also be available for purchase at the event.

Net proceeds from all pumpkin sales will benefit Imua Family Services and its community-based program that serves Maui County families by providing resources that assist keiki with overcoming developmental learning challenges.

“In difficult times like this when businesses and nonprofits join together, we create a symbiotic relationship that enhances community and cultivates stronger interconnectedness,” said Dean Wong, executive director for Imua Family Services. “We are so happy to be partnering with Mahi Pono in this first Fall Harvest event. The proceeds will enable Imua Family to continue to provide critical services to our most vulnerable children here in Maui County.”