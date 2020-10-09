With the pandemic shuttering theatres across the world, Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) is turning to live-streaming to bring locally-produced theatre to audience members in their homes through a new initiative called Uncommon Stages: New Theatre for a New World.

The first show in the series is the uplifting and inspiring musical Songs for a New World by Jason Robert Brown. The show will be live-streamed Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. HST.

Directed by MAPA’s Executive & Artistic Director David C. Johnston with music direction by Robert E. Wills, Songs for a New World features a treasure trove of Maui’s most talented musical theatre performers including Dylan Bode, Danielle Delaunay and Leighanna Locke.

Sharing stories about the resiliency of the human spirit in the face of upheaval and extraordinary change, this musical conveys a powerful and poignant message of hope for navigating our troubled times.

“This production is a huge risk for MAPA,” says Johnston, “but we feel compelled to produce a piece of theatre now that can help our community heal. Theatre has always been about telling the stories that bring communities together and offer a pathway and vision for the future. This particular show speaks to the challenges of today and helps us find the courage to push forward into the unknown.”

Songs for a New World is produced by MAPA in partnership with The Makana Aloha Foundation. The production also represents the first collaboration in more than a decade for Wailuku’s two theatre organizations: MAPA is renting the Historic Iao Theater from Maui OnStage to film the performances. Live streaming is provided by Fuzzbox Productions, a recording and creative studio based in Lahaina.

Tickets to Songs for a New World are on sale now at mauiacademy.org . Tickets are $20/individual, $35/couple, or $50/family of 3 or more.

For more information about the show, including how to support this groundbreaking production, contact Carolyn Wright, MAPA’s Chief Operating Officer, at 808-244-8760 x221 or email [email protected]