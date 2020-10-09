Two days before Hawai‘i is scheduled to relaunch tourism with a pre-travel testing program, Hawai‘i airline executives will share “Impacts and Forecast of the Airline Industry” as part of a webinar series presented by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business Alumni Association and Travel Industry Management International.

The Hawai‘i Reopening Consortium Webinar series is designed to stimulate ideas that can be implemented by Hawai‘i businesses, tourism stakeholders, hospitality workers and the general public.

The third of seven webinars is on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature: Daniel Chun, sales, community and public relations director—Hawaiʻi, Alaska Airlines; Avi Mannis, senior vice president, marketing at Hawaiian Airlines; Tim Sakahara, public information officer, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation; Hiroshi Shibata, vice president and general manager, Honolulu office, All Nippon Airways; and Jeff Tarpey, regional general manager, United Airlines.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Register here online for the webinar series.

The series will continue every Tuesday until Nov. 10.

Upcoming webinars include the following: