The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts is holding its 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards online tonight (Oct. 10) with a pre-show that begins at 6 pm and the ceremony at 7 pm.

Itʻs the first time in its history that Hawai‘i’s Biggest Night in Music won’t be celebrated in front live audience. In its place, the awards will feature music videos during the pre-show and more performances that were pre-recorded from California, Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island.

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards can be seen on the award’s Facebook page, www.harahawaii.com or www.hawaiinewsnow.com. The 7 pm ceremony also can be seen on KHNL.

Maui’s very-own Guava Tree Bar & Grill also will be hosting a private viewing party for the Maui nominees with live performances during the commercial breaks. Tune into their Facebook page.

“The last seven months have proved just how fragile our industry really is,” said Amy Hānaiali‘i, president of Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts. “It’s also been a reminder of the power of music to heal, bring community together and most of all – have fun. We’re so appreciative of our sponsors who wouldn’t let us pass up this pandemic stop us from celebrating Hawaiʻi’s most gifted musicians, songwriters and producers.”

