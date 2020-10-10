October 10, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 10, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 10, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 8 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 8 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov