The West Maui Taxpayers Association will host a virtual Candidates Night webinar on Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:30 pm with candidates for the following: State Representative District 10, Maui County Councilmember – all districts and Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

The webinar will be available by Zoom, on TV and on Facebook.

The Zoom site is coordinated by Akaku Maui Community Media. The public is invited to register in advance for this webinar by visiting the link below to watch via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ENoCSd-PTD-OrKj3f8Fw6A

Once pre registered to watch via Zoom, go to the following link at the time of the webinar to watch: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ENoCSd-PTD-OrKj3f8Fw6A

The webinar also will be shown on Akaku Maui Community Media Channel 54 and the following Facebook sites: www.facebook.com/WestMauiTaxpayersAssociation/ and https://www.facebook.com/AkakuMauiCommunityMedia

West Maui is a unique and vibrant community that provides employment opportunities and generates significant tax revenues for all levels of government. West Maui Taxpayers Association is also unique in that our mission is to promote efficient use of the taxes generated to invest in infrastructure, services and amenities that help ensure that West Maui remains one of the best places to live, work and visit in the world, according to a news release from the West Maui Taxpayers Association.

For questions, email [email protected] or call 808-661-7990.