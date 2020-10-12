Maui’s Wailani Artates of Artistry8 won her fourth Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for the graphics design of Amy Hānaiali‘i’s 15th album, Kalawai‘anui, alongside Kumu Hula and fashion designer Micah Kamohoaliʻi of Waimea.

Artates previously won Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards for album cover “Makawalu” by Nāpua Greig in 2018, for album cover “Olanui” by Sean Robbins in 2015 and for album cover “Mōhalu” by Nāpua Greig in 2011.

This year, with the challenges of COVID-19, the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards were held Saturday with pre-recorded performances. The winners were announced live on KHNL.

“I’d like to dedicate my fourth Hōkū to my fourth baby, Tide Kekainakuluikapaepohaku,” Artates said as she accepted her award and celebrated with her family at home. The mom/designer welcomed her new baby in early August.