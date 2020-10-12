US Sen. Schatz To Discuss Social Security and Medicare Oct. 22 at AARP Hawaiʻi Telephone Forum

October 12, 2020, 11:00 AM HST · Updated October 12, 11:43 AM
2 Comments
×

US Sen. Brian Schatz

Courtesy photo of US Sen. Brian Schatz

US Sen. Brian Schatz will update constituents on the status of Social Security, Medicare and another COVID-19 stimulus package at a Telephone Town Hall sponsored by AARP Hawai`i on Oct. 22 at 11:05 am.

AARP Hawai`i State Director Keali`i Lopez will moderate the telephone forum. It will be simulcast on Facebook Live at the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page.

“Social Security, Medicare and the high cost of prescription drugs, which is a major reason for Medicare cost increases, are important issues to voters 50 plus,” Lopez said. “That’s why we invited Sen. Schatz to answer questions about the future of these programs and to talk about the chances of Congress passing another COVID-19 stimulus program that can bring financial relief to Hawai`i residents and businesses and provide funding to help vulnerable kupuna in long-term care facilities.”

The Telephone Town Hall works like a call-in radio program, except that it is held over the telephone instead of broadcast on radio. Participants can sign up at vekeo.com/aarphawaii to receive a telephone call on Oct. 22 when the town hall program begins. Participants will have a chance to ask the senator questions or they can just listen to the forum.

The program is free and you do not have to be an AARP member to be part of the forum.

Scroll Down to Read 2 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing