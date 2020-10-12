US Sen. Brian Schatz will update constituents on the status of Social Security, Medicare and another COVID-19 stimulus package at a Telephone Town Hall sponsored by AARP Hawai`i on Oct. 22 at 11:05 am.

AARP Hawai`i State Director Keali`i Lopez will moderate the telephone forum. It will be simulcast on Facebook Live at the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page.

“Social Security, Medicare and the high cost of prescription drugs, which is a major reason for Medicare cost increases, are important issues to voters 50 plus,” Lopez said. “That’s why we invited Sen. Schatz to answer questions about the future of these programs and to talk about the chances of Congress passing another COVID-19 stimulus program that can bring financial relief to Hawai`i residents and businesses and provide funding to help vulnerable kupuna in long-term care facilities.”

The Telephone Town Hall works like a call-in radio program, except that it is held over the telephone instead of broadcast on radio. Participants can sign up at vekeo.com/aarphawaii to receive a telephone call on Oct. 22 when the town hall program begins. Participants will have a chance to ask the senator questions or they can just listen to the forum.

The program is free and you do not have to be an AARP member to be part of the forum.