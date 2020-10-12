The County of Maui Department of Planning has launched its new website, We Are South Maui, which provides the public with an update on the South Maui Community Plan.

The website, https://southmaui.wearemaui.org, allows the community to obtain information, provide feedback, and collaborate on the development of the South Maui Community Plan, which will guide future growth in South Maui. The website will also serve as the main hub for all upcoming community engagement workshops until COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings are lifted.

“The community plan website that was created for the West Maui Community Plan has worked really well,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “It is a one-stop shop for all information related to the update process, and I’m glad to see South Maui starting up.”

The project’s first online open house is live on the South Maui website and will remain open until November 16. The department will post new online engagement activities throughout the winter and spring so South Maui residents should check back regularly, or sign up for the email list to be notified about project updates.

“The Planning Department made online engagement a priority to help increase public input into community plans, even before COVID-19,” Department of Planning, Long-Range Division Chief Pam Eaton said. “We hope to meet in person again soon but, until then, we created a safe place for people who live and work in South Maui to participate in this update.”

The South Maui Community Plan is the second of Maui Island’s six regional community plans to be updated since the adoption of the Maui Island Plan in 2012. The existing Kīhei-Mākena Community Plan was adopted in 1998. The update process involves numerous community meetings and workshops followed by the formation of a Community Plan Advisory Committee, which will review a draft updated plan and provide recommendations. The Maui Planning Commission will then review the draft plan and provide recommendations to the Maui County Council, which ultimately adopts the plan.