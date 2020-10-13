The Maui Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with Scott Corderman as Event Chair and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige as Honorary State Walk Chair.

Due to COVID-19, a large in-person gathering will not take place this year and instead participants will walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, beaches, tracks and hiking trails across Maui.

“Many of us probably know someone who has been affected by Alzheimer’s,” Amano-Ige said. “We support our loved ones and their caregivers with care, love and patience, and we also commit our time to organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association to help increase awareness and advocate for more research. The research, education and support are necessary parts of what we do to fight this disease. I know together we can work toward a future without this disease.”

To ensure all participants have a powerful and moving experience during this year’s Walk, time-honored components will be replicated. For example, on Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets, computers and television.

The iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format will be located on the corner of South Papa Avenue and West Kaʻahumanu Avenue in front of Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Walk participants can use new features in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to connect with other walkers, track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

“We are extremely grateful to Mrs. Ige, Scott and the entire Maui Walk committee for their support of our organization and the work we do to impact the lives of all affected by dementia, especially during a time like this,” said LJ Duenas, Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association.

More than 100,000 kupuna and their family caregivers are impacted by this disease in Hawaii – the sixth-leading cause of death in the state. Additionally, one in three kupuna dies with some form of dementia.