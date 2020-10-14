Hawai‘i Approves Japan’s Procedure for Pre-Travel Testing ProgramOctober 14, 2020, 3:04 PM HST · Updated October 14, 3:06 PM 2 Comments
The Hawai‘i Department of Health has approved the COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) authorized by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Proof of a negative test result from trusted testing partners in Japan will allow travelers from Japan to bypass the 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Hawai‘i.
The DOH is currently in discussions with various Japanese medical institutions as it secures a list of trusted testing partners in Japan. Once the list is established and the pre-travel program is launched for Japan — travelers from that country will have the option to take the NAAT test from a trusted partner 72 hours prior to their departure for Hawai‘i. They would be required to show proof of a negative test result upon arrival in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine.
Additionally, state officials say they look forward to working collaboratively with all levels of the Japanese government to identify trusted testing partners and to make this pre-travel testing program a success.
As soon as Japan’s trusted testing partners are confirmed, the information will be posted on the Hawai‘i COVID-19 information website – hawaiicovid19.com.
Japanese nationals traveling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country. Travel restrictions on US travel into Japan still remain in place.
