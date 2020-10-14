Hawaiian Telcom has expanded its fiber broadband service to nearly 700 new homesteads in East and North Central Moloka‘i, according to the company’s news release.

More than 300 locations in Kualapu‘u and more than 350 in ‘Ualapu‘e now have access to broadband with speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gig) download and 300 megabits per second (Mbps) upload. One gig speed enables multiple connected devices to run bandwidth-intense applications like streaming video, cloud-based services and video conferencing simultaneously without sacrificing quality.

About 45 percent of the residences throughout Moloka‘i now have access to fiber broadband service.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored that broadband is a necessity in today’s world,” said Hawaiian Telcom President and General Manager Su Shin. “As a company that’s committed to Hawai‘i, our goal is to extend the reach of our broadband service to as many locations as possible so more local residents can work and learn from home, access healthcare, purchase essential goods and services, and most importantly, stay connected to loved ones and to the world around them.”

Hawaiian Telcom’s rural broadband deployment is partially supported by the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund, which is aimed at expanding broadband services in rural areas that are unserved or underserved.

Hawaiian Telcom has invested more than half a billion dollars in expanding its fiber network, and has successfully deployed broadband service to more than 10,000 homes and businesses in rural areas statewide over the past five years.

Qualified locations will receive a mailer with instructions on how to order service. For questions or to check availability of services, consumers can visit hawaiiantel.com/molokai or call toll-free 643-FAST.