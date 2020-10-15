The fourth in a series of community budget meetings for fiscal year 2022, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Due to COVID-19, all meetings will be conducted online. Representatives from the Department of Housing and Human Concerns and the Department of Transportation will be present at the meeting. The public, either individually or on behalf of an organization, are invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet. Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

The online meeting will begin at 5:30 pm via BlueJeans video conferencing:

Video: https://bluejeans.com/143716688

Phone: 1-408-915-6290, meeting code 143716688

Upcoming Community Budget Meetings are scheduled as follows: