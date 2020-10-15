October 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

October 15, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 15, 5:00 AM
0 Comments
Photo: Chris Archer

North

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

