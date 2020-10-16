Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels Program needs volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to the homes of qualified seniors. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Candidates must be able to safely lift at least 25 pounds, have a valid driver’s license and a reliable car with current registration, insurance and safety check. Training and delivery supplies are provided. Qualified volunteers are also eligible to receive partial mileage reimbursements.

Kaunoa’s Meals on Wheels Program provides critical support to people 60 and older who are homebound and unable to manage their own meal preparation.

“Home-delivered meals are instrumental in helping seniors maintain an independent lifestyle and continue to live in their own homes,” according to program organizers.

To help support Maui County’s kūpuna, call Kaunoa Senior Services at 270-7321.