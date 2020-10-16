Kaunoa Senior Services Seeking Volunteers for Meals on Wheels Program

October 16, 2020, 11:35 AM HST · Updated October 16, 8:26 AM
0 Comments
×

Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels Program needs volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to the homes of qualified seniors. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Candidates must be able to safely lift at least 25 pounds, have a valid driver’s license and a reliable car with current registration, insurance and safety check. Training and delivery supplies are provided. Qualified volunteers are also eligible to receive partial mileage reimbursements.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kaunoa’s Meals on Wheels Program provides critical support to people 60 and older who are homebound and unable to manage their own meal preparation.

“Home-delivered meals are instrumental in helping seniors maintain an independent lifestyle and continue to live in their own homes,” according to program organizers.

To help support Maui County’s kūpuna, call Kaunoa Senior Services at 270-7321.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing