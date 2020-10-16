Maui Youth and Family Services in Need of Foster Parents

October 16, 2020, 3:37 PM HST · Updated October 16, 3:57 PM
Maui Youth and Family Services Inc. is recruiting foster parents as its waiting list for youth between the ages 10 and 17 who are in need of a home, is expected to increase.

MYFS foster family specialist, Denise Wong said the organization anticipates an increase of adolescents eager for stability, “especially during this time of uncertainty.”

“As the State of Hawai’i and the County of Maui attempts to rebuild, local businesses are challenged with closure, and families struggle to maintain normalcy. MYFS is challenged with an anticipated increase in adolescent abuse, runaways and/or homelessness,” said Wong.

MYFS will provide recruited foster parents with monthly training, a support team and a monthly stipend for care expenses.

“These youth are eager to find stability in a caring home environment, where they can also learn life skills,” according to an MYFS announcement.

If you think that being a foster parent could be a fit for you, contact Maui Youth and Family Services at [email protected] or call (808) 579-8414 ext. 8305.

