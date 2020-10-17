The County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced a second round of funding is now available for the Molokaʻi Farming Cost-Reimbursement Program.

Molokaʻi farmers were allocated $23,213 in the first round of funding to help them comply with federal food regulations. Now, total funding available through this program is $221,535.

The program provides cost reimbursements to farmers and ranchers on Molokaʻi to assist with the costs of compliance with US Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Modernization Act and state food safety laws. The total amount of cost reimbursement to any one applicant shall not exceed $5,000.

Deadline to apply is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

To download a fillable application, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/141/Office-Of-Economic-Development. Paper applications are available at the Kuhaʻo Business Center, located at 2 Kamoʻi St., Suite 600, in Kaunakakai. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact the Kuhaʻo Business Center at (808) 553-8100 or email [email protected]