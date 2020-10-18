The County of Maui received a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” on Tuesday for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

The certificate was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association which is a professional association providing services to finance practitioners and those responsible for government fiscal policy and management.

A panel judged Maui County’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) as meeting the GFOA’s high standards, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“I congratulate the Department of Finance, Director Scott Teruya and Deputy Director May-Anne Alibin for the long hours and hard work it took to receive this prestigious award,” Mayor Victorino said. “Their work is a credit to public service and transparency. This certificate recognizes the ongoing, high quality of work and professionalism demonstrated by our Department of Finance.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The GFOA is a major professional association servicing nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and finance practitioners. It provides training programs, services, publications and other products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government fiscal policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Washington, D.C.