There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

