October 18, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 18, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 18, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov