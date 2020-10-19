+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Moku Roots, Lahaina Gateway’s zero-waste vegan restaurant, has been named the Best Vegetarian Restaurant in Hawaiʻi by Yelp.

For the list, Yelp identified businesses in the vegetarian category in each state across the United States. It ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Friends Alexa Caskey and Erica Gale open Moku Roots in May 2018. They have been serving vegetarian and vegan food in a nearly zero-waste process. Takeaway items like sandwiches and wraps are packaged in ti leaves or in reusable tins for purchase or deposit. Nothing at Moku Roots is “single use,” and customers are encouraged to bring their own containers as well.

The restaurant recently introduced a newly updated menu and bar program, and introduced a happy hour featuring food and drink specials and vegan sushi every Friday.

Moku Roots continues to offer bulk goods like beans, lentils, olive oil, granola, crackers and more. Fresh offerings debut often, like the popular Taro Burger-of-the-week and gluten-free, vegan cheesecakes. To view the menu and learn more, visit www.MokuRoots.com.

The Yelp listings: https://blog.yelp.com/2020/10/the-best-vegetarian-spot-in-every-state.