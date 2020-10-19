Update: 4:46 p.m. Oct. 19, 2020

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an update at 4:46 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, saying a tsunami advisory has been issued for the state of Hawaiʻi, effective at 4:38 p.m. This comes after a 7.5 (preliminary magnitude 7.4) earthquake reported at 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 south of Alaska.

The agency maintains that based on all available data, “a major tsunami is not expected to strike the state of Hawaiʻi; however, sea level changes have been recorded at Hilo and Kahului just above advisory level that could be a hazard to swimmers and boaters as well as to persons near the shore at beaches and in harbors and marinas. The threat may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

The estimated time of arrival of the initial wave was at 3:27 p.m. HST on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.

Earlier today, the PTWC had advised that there was no threat to Hawaiʻi, but later issued an advisory based on sea level changes observed and the potential hazard to swimmers and boaters.

Previous Post:

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a 7.5 (preliminary magnitude 7.4) earthquake reported at 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 south of Alaska.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake; however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The notification will be the only statement issued for the event, unless additional data are received.

The USGS reports that the quake was located: