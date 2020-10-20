The ʻohana of Alpha Inc., a family-owned construction company, has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui on an employee matching gift program. All donations made to the club by employees and partners of Alpha Inc. will be matched dollar fo dollar.

“During the early years of starting and growing Alpha Inc., the Boys & Girls Club helped my wife and I balance raising five kids and starting a company,” said Jason Stenger, President of Alpha Inc. “Knowing our kids were in good hands at the Club gave us comfort and allowed us the extra time needed to grow our company. Now that Alpha Inc. has grown to become a leader in the construction industry, it means a lot for us to be able to give back to this organization that has given so much to us.”

Kelly Pearson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Maui, said: “We are so grateful for this partnership with Alpha Inc. and the generosity of Mr. Stenger, his employees and industry partners.”

Pearson added: “The ongoing pandemic has greatly limited our capacity to fundraise. We are unable to hold our Little Chef Big Chef gala this year due to necessary physical distancing guidelines. That event is our largest fundraiser, and the loss of this revenue leaves us in a deficit to effectively run our clubhouses.

The Boys & Girls Club relies on contributions from private donors to maintain its operations and serve more than 8,500 youth annually in Maui.

Currently, four of its eight clubhouses are open (Central, Haiku, Lahaina and Makawao) for onsite programming by reservation only and with free membership until June 2021.

The club is assigning members to small groups that each will have a “home-base” room for the entire day, except for scheduled time in the clubhouse game room and outdoor fields.

“The bright side of smaller groups is that we are able to build stronger relationships with our members and a level of trust that is essential to their success in these uncertain times,” said Stephen Bennett, Director of Operations for the Boys & Girls Club.

The clubhouses continue to take proactive steps to protect members and staff, including: daily wellness checks, mandatory mask use, maintaining 6 feet of distance, increased hand washing and cleaning program areas after each use.

If you would like more information about attending onsite or virtual programing, or how to

donate please call 808-242-4363 x 228 or visit www.BGCMaui.org.