Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced a produce distribution will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21, to provide produce for families impacted by COVID-19 on the island of Lānaʻi.

Produce distribution for the general public will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, in the County parking lot located between the County gym and school cafeteria. Cars may line up at 2 p.m. for distribution.

Bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To maximize social distancing, produce distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting bags placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area. Recipients must wear face masks.

Mayor Victorino thanked Councilmember Riki Hokama of Lānaʻi, the Lānaʻi District Office of the Maui County Council, the Department of Parks and Recreation and Police Department for their assistance with the produce distribution event.