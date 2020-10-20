It’s more than where you go. It’s how you stay. That’s the message behind a new video that’s being played to visitors before and after they arrive in Hawaiʻi. It’s part of the Kuleana Campaign, which was launched last year through a partnership between the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB).

Kuleana means responsibility and it’s the personal and collective commitment to the people of Hawaiʻi and the place we call home. The new video encourages travelers to wear a mask; wash their hands; keep six feet apart; and share aloha with fellow travelers and residents.

The video has been sent to airline, hotel and activity partners to share with their customers within email confirmations, inflight, in-room and on property as available.

In addition, when visitors log in to their Facebook and Instagram accounts, the video will pop up on their feeds while they’re in Hawaiʻi through geo-targeting technology.

The Kuleana video was launched last week in coordination with Hawaiʻi’s new pre-travel testing program, which started on October 15. It allows trans-Pacific travelers to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine with a negative test result from a trusted testing and travel partner.

Building on the health and safety messaging of the Kuleana video, in a few weeks, HTA and HVCB will also launch the Malama Hawaiʻi Campaign in key West Coast source markets. It will encourage potential travelers to Malama Hawaiʻi – to take care of our earth, ourselves and each other.

The Malama Hawaiʻi video will let visitors know that while now is the time to explore and rejuvenate, it’s also a time to learn and to responsibly participate in unique experiences that give back to Hawaiʻi.