October 20, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 20, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 20, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
