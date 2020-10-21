By Wendy Osher

The number of COVID-19 cases on the island of Lāna‘i has jumped to 16, with confirmation this afternoon of 12 additional cases as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The information was shared by Heidi Taogoshi, the Public Health Nursing Supervisor for the Maui District Health Office during an afternoon press conference hosted by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

Currently all cases are residents; none are hospitalized; and all are isolating at home.

According to Maui health officials, any businesses, schools or establishments that may be involved have been or are in the process of being notified.

“Yesterday we got reports of positive cases on Lāna‘i. As of right now we’re up to 16 cases. So, just in case you’re wondering, I know Mayor reported four cases–that was reported yesterday and showed up on today’s counts. So just be aware that the 16 cases are results that we got in just today,” said Taogoshi.

“Our investigators have been conducting investigations and contact tracing as well as educating on how to safely isolate and quarantine. They have been working very closely with the Maui medical providers,” she said.

Testing:

Regarding testing, anyone that is symptomatic should isolate and contact their health care provider. Any who tested negative, but had close contact with a person who tested positive, should still quarantine for 14 days.

If you don’t have symptoms, but believe you have had close contact with someone who tested positive, please contact your medical provider. They can do further assessment and determine if you should be tested or not.

The community medical providers have arranged a community drive through testing for this Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Administration Building. They will take people ages five and older, but they do ask that you pre-register with Straub Medical Center or the Lāna‘i Community Health Center.

Isolation:

“Regarding isolation, there are official Department of Health isolation units on the island and we are in the process of securing more,” said Taogoshi.

Information meeting TONIGHT

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., there will be an informational community meeting via Zoom being sponsored by Senator J Kalani English (Senate District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe) and Representative Lynn DeCoite (D- Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and East Maui) and the Lāna‘i Emergency Preparedness Medical Sector.

“It’s now more important than ever to follow these recommendations as we see how quickly it can spread. The good news is, it can be stopped just as quickly if we all work together. So there should be no blaming. COVID affects everyone. Don’t be ashamed to get tested. Members of Maui County will continue to support each other,” said Taogoshi.

According to Taogoshi, the Lāna‘i Emergency Preparedness group has been meeting weekly since the beginning of the pandemic. “I’m confident that with the help of everyone, the community will get past this,” she said.