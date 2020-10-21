Come take a step back into Lahaina’s past as Candle Lit Tours return to the Baldwin Home Museum on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., alongside a new, free Historic photography exhibit. The tours and exhibits will be held weekly in conjunction with Friday Night is Art Night.

The Candle Lit Tour explores the fully furnished 19th century Baldwin Home which will be illuminated by dozens of candles. Tours are $5 per person with children 12 and under admitted for free.

Each 20 minute tour is limited to five people. Signups will be taken on site. Docents will walk each group through the home, and once they are back outside, questions will be taken.

“The docents of the popular tour are excited for a return to educating the public, and invite the community to take a step back into time,” according to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

The public is invited to stroll through Historic Lahaina Town for the festive Friday Night is Art Night. A list of participating galleries is available at the link below.

In conformance with Maui County regulations, masks must be worn on the candle lit tour and while inside the galleries participating in Art Night. Single use masks, and hand sanitizer will be available on site and social distancing will be enforced. Please be conscious of the safety and comfort of yourself and others when attending.

Visit the Lahaina Restoration Foundation online for more information and to make a reservation for the for the Candlelit Tours. The next available tour is on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.