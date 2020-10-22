October 22, 2020 Surf ForecastOctober 22, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 22, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
