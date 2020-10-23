In September 2020, Hawai‘i hotels continued to report substantial declines in revenue per available room, average daily rate and occupancy compared to September 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

The HTA’s Research Division released the findings yesterday, which were compiled by STR, Inc.

Below is a complete recap of the report, provided by HTA:

Statewide RevPAR decreased to $29 (-85.0%), ADR fell to $149 (-39.5%) and occupancy declined to 19.6 percent (-59.4 percentage points) in September (Figure 1).

According to the report, all of Hawai‘i’s four island counties reported lower RevPAR and occupancy.

Maui County hotels earned RevPAR of $24 (-89.4%), with ADR at $149 (-52.9%) and occupancy of 16.5 percent (-56.6 percentage points).

O‘ahu hotels led the state for RevPAR at $33 (-83.1%) in September, with ADR at $152 (-32.6%) and occupancy of 21.3 percent (-63.6 percentage points).

Waikīkī hotels earned $28 (-85.5%) in RevPAR with ADR at $148 (-33.8%) and occupancy of 18.7 percent (-67.0 percentage points).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR of $27 (-82.1%), with occupancy of 20.9 percent (-48.0 percentage points) and ADR at $130 (-41.0%).

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $23 (-86.2%) in September, with ADR at $152 (-36.2%) and occupancy of 15.1 percent (-54.5 percentage points).

All classes of Hawai‘i hotel properties statewide reported RevPAR losses in September compared to a year ago. Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $15 (-95.4%), with ADR at $266 (-41.6%) and occupancy of 5.6 percent (-65.2 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned the highest RevPAR ($42, -67.5%) among the classes due to comparatively higher occupancy of 36.3 percent (-44.5 percentage points).

In September, Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide fell by 91.4 percent to $26.6 million. Room demand was 85.8 percent lower than the same period a year ago. Room supply decreased by 43.0 percent year-over-year (Figure 2). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April. During September, all passengers arriving from out-of-state, as well as traveling interisland to the counties of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, Maui, and Kalawao (Moloka‘i), were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. If occupancy for September 2020 was calculated based on the room supply from September 2019, occupancy would be 11.2 percent for the month (Figure 5).

Comparison to Top U.S. Markets

In comparison to top U.S. markets during the first nine months of 2020, the Hawaiian Islands earned the highest RevPAR at $116 (-49.2%) followed by the Miami/Hialeah market at $95 (-36.3%) and San Francisco/San Mateo at $85 (-59.7%) (Figure 20). Hawai‘i also led the U.S. markets in ADR at $273 (-2.8%) followed by Miami/Hialeah and San Francisco/San Mateo (Figure 21). Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida topped the country in occupancy at 51.2 percent (-22.6 percentage points), followed by San Diego and Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (Figure 22). The Hawaiian Islands ranked 17th for occupancy at 42.5 percent (-38.8 percentage points).

Comparison to International Markets

When compared to international “sun and sea” destinations, Hawai‘i’s counties were in the upper half of the group for RevPAR year-to-date. Hotels in French Polynesia ranked highest in RevPAR at $242 (-38.7%) followed by the Maldives, Maui County ($167, -46.3%), Aruba, the island of Hawai‘i ($113, -44.5%), Kaua‘i ($103, -49.8%) and O‘ahu ($98, -51.3%) (Figure 23).

The Maldives led in ADR at $745 (+39.7%) in the first nine months of 2020, followed by French Polynesia and Maui County ($419, +5.5%). Kaua‘i ($274, -3.3%) the island of Hawai‘i ($255, -3.2%), and O‘ahu ($224, -6.2%) ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively (Figure 24).

The island of Hawai‘i led in occupancy for sun and sea destinations year-to-date (44.3%, -33.0 percentage points), followed by O‘ahu (43.9%, -40.7 percentage points), French Polynesia, Maui County (39.9%, -38.5 percentage points) and Kaua‘i (37.8%, -34.9 percentage points) (Figure 25).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online.