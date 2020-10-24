There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead