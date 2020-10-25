Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.