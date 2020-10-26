On the roadways, the state Department of Transportation will be conducting road striping work in Māʻalaea today through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This will result in lane closures and shifts in traffic between mile markers 4 and 7 near the boat harbor.

In Kula, tree trimming work is planned today through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Kula Highway. This will result in a right lane closure in the southbound direction between miles 15 and 20 in the area of Pueo Drive.

Tomorrow, state crews will begin landscape maintenance along the Honoapiʻilani Highway from Wailuku to Lahiana. There will be a left lane closure on the highway in the northbound direction between mile markers 0 and 21, (Main Street and Lahainaluna Road), through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All projects are weather permitting.