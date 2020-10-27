Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to a residential fire on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fire was reported at 5 p.m. in a home on Manini Place in Kīhei.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control soon after their arrival. The fire damage was contained to a bedroom in the home, with smoke damage throughout the structure. Two adults and three children were temporarily displaced. No injuries were reported.

The family was assisted by American Red Cross Volunteers who virtually met with the affected residents and provided for their immediate needs.

The Red Cross urges all families to check smoke detectors monthly. Home fires claim lives every day but having a working fire alarm can cut the risk in half, according to the organization.

The Red Cross is a non-profit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others.