Texas Man With Leg Injury Airlifted From Twin Falls, Maui

October 27, 2020, 7:55 AM HST · Updated October 27, 7:55 AM
Twin Falls, Maui.  File Image: Chris Archer

A 31-year-old Texas man was airlifted to safety after suffering a leg injury during a fall at Twin Falls on Sunday.

The incident was reported at 11:24 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the third pool.

Chris Stankis, Acting Information Officer with the Maui Fire Department said the injury was a suspected leg fracture.  The department’s Engine crew from Pāʻia worked to stabilize the patient who was then lifted via long line to a landing zone near the Hāna Highway by Rescue 10 aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter.

The patient was then turned over to medics for further evaluation.

