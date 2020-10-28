Starting Friday Oct. 30, 2020, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out enforcing a zero tolerance response to impaired driving.

Beginning Oct. 30 and continuing throughout the Halloween holiday weekend, motorists can expect to see saturation patrols and impaired driving checkpoints, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles.

So far this year, there have been 392 impaired driving arrests which include 19 for habitual impaired driving, compared to 406 impaired driving arrests this same time last year. Arrests for habitual impaired driving has undergone a drastic 500% increase in Maui County this year alone.

In the State of Hawaiʻi, an Impaired Driving arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense. Or if a person was convicted of Habitual Impaired Driving one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable deaths occurring on our roadways,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division. “The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested,” he said.

Lt. Hankins advises the public that if someone is suspected of driving impaired, he asks that it be reported to the Maui Police Department. “You could help save a life. We humbly request the public’s help. Your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring,” he said.

He offered the following tips on staying safe on the roads: