October 28, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 28, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 28, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then scattered showers between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Side
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Upcountry
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then scattered showers between 10am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then scattered showers between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov