Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that free, COVID-19 community testing will be offered on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Molokaʻi .

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

“With the recent outbreak on Lānaʻi, it’s critically important that we continue to provide testing for our residents – especially in our rural communities that have limited healthcare resources,” Mayor Victorino said. “We strongly encourage all our Molokaʻi residents to take advantage of this completely free testing, which helps ensure the health and safety of our community.”