Fairmont Kea Lani will reopen on Sunday, Nov. 1 as part of the Hawaiʻi’s Safe Travels Program and will implement new operational standards aimed at preventing the spread of viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19.

“The resort’s top priority remains the safety, care and wellbeing of our Fairmont Kea Lani ‘ohana (family). Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are,” said Michael Pye, Area General Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani.

“Today, this means keeping our guests and colleagues safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 – partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry.”

“We are delighted to begin welcoming guests back as part of the State of Hawaiʻi’s Safe Travels program. This program allows travelers with proof of a negative COVID-19 test from an approved partner to visit the Hawaiian Islands without the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine,” continues Pye.

The new operational standards being implemented at Fairmont Kea Lani, and at Accor properties across North & Central America, were developed and vetted by a team of expert advisors to ensure maximum efficacy in preventing the spread of all viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19. This ALLSAFE program received expert oversight from Bureau Veritas, a testing, inspections and certification company; Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America; and Ruth Petran, Ph.D., CFS, Senior Corporate Scientist, Food Safety and Public Health, for Ecolab, a company focused on cleaning and hygiene, and advisors to the CDC.

“At each touchpoint along the guest journey through Fairmont Kea Lani, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and colleagues, including physical distancing; daily health screenings; face coverings as required by local government mandates; increased frequency of cleaning & disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points; and continued use of EPA registered disinfecting chemicals, proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19. Training for all colleagues, a dedicated on-property rollout committee and a formal audit program, validated under the global ALLSAFE cleanliness label, ensure initial and continued compliance,” according to a company announcement.

“As we welcome our friends, ‘ohana and community back to Fairmont Kea Lani, please be assured that we are looking ahead, through and past the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that everyone is always looked after with the highest degree of safety, care and comfort – all while we share and exude the spirit of Aloha,” said Pye.