More than 700 participants have taken COVID-19 tests as part of the County of Maui’s free voluntary post-arrival testing program, which started Oct. 17.

So far, only one case has been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 out of the tests administered.

This represents a small portion of the trans-Pacific passengers who have arrived since Oct. 17. Yesterday alone, there were 911 trans-Pacific air passengers who arrived in Maui County.

The test is offered for residents and visitors traveling into Maui County and is voluntary. Visitors must have taken a pre-departure test to be eligible for the free post-arrival test, which is administered at least 72 hours after they arrive into Maui County.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This is a free and easy way for our residents and visitors to help keep themselves and our community safe and healthy,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Results will be available within an hour. This is a small investment of time to ensure that everyone arrives healthy, stays healthy and returns home healthy.”

Participants must pre-register for the voluntary tests at www.MinitMed.com. If problems are encountered pre-registering, call (808) 667-6161, ext. 7.

“We thank Minit Medical for partnering with us for this program and supporting our efforts to keep Maui County healthy,” said Mayor Victorino.

Testing Site Locations

Please DO NOT enter the clinics. This testing is at the community sites ONLY, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community sites include:

Lahaina/West Maui – 305 Keawe Street (parking lot by highway); open every Monday and Thursday in October and November.

– 305 Keawe Street (parking lot by highway); open every Monday and Thursday in October and November. Kīhei/Wailea – 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open every Tuesday and Friday in October and November.

– 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open every Tuesday and Friday in October and November. Kahului – 348 Lehuakona Street (behind Maui Marketplace); open every Wednesday and Saturday in October and November.

Mobile Testing Unit

Visitors should check with participating hotels regarding the dates and times the Mobile Unit will be arriving. Please book your test during the designated time frame. Test results are expected to be produced within an hour.